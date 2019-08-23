Changes ahead for Magnus Racing?

The most fun team in motor racing is rumored to be pondering its place and continued participation in the sport.

Sources indicate that Magnus Racing, founded by driver/owner John Potter, informed its team of potential changes to its ongoing presence in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and as a result, has encouraged its staff to search for new opportunities after the October 12 season finale at Petit Le Mans.

Making its debut at Grand-Am’s Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona in 2010, the Utah-based team made waves with its irreverent approach to public relations and a knack for winning big GT races, including the 2012 Rolex 24, the 2014 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the Rolex 24 in 2016, and the California 8 Hour in 2017.

Potter’s longtime co-driver Andy Lally is among those who could be on the hunt for a new home once the team completes the upcoming GT Daytona races at VIR, Monterey, and Road Atlanta in the No. 44 Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Reached for comment, a Magnus representative said Potter denies any claims the team is shutting down altogether at the end of the season.

If Potter and Magnus were to exit IMSA after 2019, it would make for the third significant loss of pro-am owner/driver programs, adding to the planned departure of Jon Bennett’s CORE autosport Nissan Onroak DPi entry, and Ben Keating’s Riley Motorsports/Keating Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 effort in GTD.