Gunnar Jeannette passes 25 cars in 2 laps at Monterey

Pro racer Gunnar Jeannette passes 25 cars in two laps at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca while piloting a Sebring class-winning 1964 Alfa Romeo GTZ during the Pre-Historics event leading up to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

 

