McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl believes the momentum his team is taking into the second part of this season will benefit it in 2020 as well.

Back-to-back fifth places for Carlos Sainz cemented McLaren’s fourth place in the constructors’ championship heading into the summer break, with the latter coming on a circuit where the team had expected to struggle. Seidl says the car development work that came to fruition in Hungary bodes well for the rest of the season, and increases his confidence that McLaren can hold on to fourth position.

“Obviously the result (is important), seeing it on a track which has a lot of low-speed stuff where we definitely had a weakness on the car,” Seidl said. “We see now we could cure some of the issues with the updates we were bringing, and with understanding the car better.

“That’s obviously great to have clearly been the fourth-quickest car around Hungary. It’s a big boost for us going into the break, and also for the second half of the season, because we have more tracks coming up with low speed sections – like Singapore and so on – and that’s very, very encouraging.

“We will still bring parts after the summer break, updates, so well done to the aero department to pull off all these updates. It looks good now for the fight for P4 in the constructors’ championship for the second half.”

Seidl said that he not only takes confidence from how consistent McLaren has been so far this season, but also from the fact that its current good form should allow the team to start significant work on its 2020 car even earlier.

“Definitely, especially with the race we had (in Hungary) on a track which, on paper, looked like being the weakest one,” he said. “Being that competitive now gives us a lot of momentum for the second half of the season.

“The key now in the second part of the season will be when to really get to the point to switch full focus to next year’s car. Results like (Hungary) probably help us with this decision. One thing that is also clear in terms of performance is the gap to the front was still huge, and we clearly have to target making the next step next year. That’s the focus.”