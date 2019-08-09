Jarvis to stand in for United Autosports' Di Resta at Fuji

Current Mazda IMSA DPi driver Oliver Jarvis is set to stand in for Paul Di Resta at United Autosports in the second round of the 2019/20 FIA WEC season at Fuji Speedway on October 6.

During his previous stints in the WEC, Jarvis was a race-winning Audi LMP1 driver and won the LMP2 class at Le Mans in 2017 as part of a campaign with Jackie Chan DC Racing. He also drove for Risi Competizione in the Le Mans 24 Hours earlier this year as a one-off drive.

In Japan, Jarvis will race alongside full-season duo Phil Hanson and Filipe Albuquerque in the team’s No. 22 ORECA. Di Resta is unable to make the trip due to clashing DTM commitments.

The news also marks something of a homecoming for Jarvis, who first drove a car owned by Richard Dean more than 15 years ago.

“I am delighted to be racing with United Autosports in the Fuji WEC race and while it will be the first time for me at United, I feel like I already know the team, having raced for Richard Dean at JLR in the 2003 Formula Ford Festival,” said Jarvis.

“It will be a pleasure to be reunited with Richard and of course Flower [Paul Haigh], after so many years. Having watched the team closely over the years and seeing the extremely professional job they have done and now with the move into the WEC with the ORECA chassis, I have no doubt they will be one of the favorites for the championship. I am really looking forward to teaming up with Phil and Filipe who I know extremely well, having been teammates with him at Audi.”

Dean, co-owner of United Autosports with McLaren CEO Zak Brown, added: “I’ve known Oliver for a long time, having worked with him back in 2003 in the Formula Ford Festival. We have kept in touch and I’ve always wanted him back in one of our cars, especially at United. He’s had a great career over the last few years and has an impressive CV, so I’m hopeful of a good result at Fuji alongside Phil and Filipe.”

Before the trip to Japan United Autosports will make its first start as a full-season FIA WEC team at the annual WEC-ELMS doubleheader at Silverstone at the end of this month.