NASCAR

Kaulig No. 10 DQ'd in Xfinity post-race inspection

The Kaulig Racing No. 10 Chevrolet which finished second on the track has been disqualified following the Xfinity Series race Saturday afternoon at Watkins Glen.

NASCAR officials found the car to be too low in both the right and left-rear in post-race inspection following the Zippo 200.

AJ Allmendinger, making his second start of the season, crossed the finish line second after leading a race-high 24 of 82 laps. But the disqualification moves him to last in the finishing order, earning just one point.

Kaulig Racing has until noon Monday to file an appeal.

This is the second time this season the Kaulig No. 10 has been disqualified. Last month in Daytona the car was DQ’d because of a vacuum issue in the engine. Allmendinger was the driver in that race as well.

