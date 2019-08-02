Preview: Gooding & Company Aug. 16-17 Pebble Beach auction

After setting 23 auction records across numerous marques at its 2018 Pebble Beach auction — including the chart-topping $22 million sale of a 1935 Duesenberg SSJ that became the most valuable pre-war car ever sold at auction and the most valuable American collector car ever sold — Gooding & Company is back for this year’s Aug. 16-17 event with another star-packed docket.

There are a number of race cars on offer this year and Senior Specialist, David Brynan, had this to say about them:

“This year, we have an exceptional collection of competition cars that spans the entire history of motor racing. Prewar cars are well represented by the Alfa Romeo Tipo 256, which ran in the 1940 Mille Miglia, as well as the Isotta Fraschini Tipo IM and Studebaker Special Indy car, two historic machines that both ran multiple times at the Indianapolis 500. In terms of postwar sports car, there is a wonderful Allard J2X Le Mans that ran at the Pebble Beach Road Races, Team Cunningham Lister-Jaguar and OSCAs that ran at Sebring, an Aston Martin DB4 GT that set a record at Bonneville, a Corvette Z06 with SCCA history, a Porsche 934/5 that won its class at the Nurburgring, and a Jaguar XJR-10 with an extensive IMSA GTP pedigree.

“In addition to these cars, there are two Ferrari 250 GTs – a California Spider and Tour de France – each with period racing history. Perhaps the most famous car of them all is the sensational Ferrari 312T, which Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda drove to a win at the French Grand Prix and other major races during his epic World Championship season.”

Of course, we must start with Niki Lauda’s 1975 Formula 1 championship-winning Ferrari 312T that carries a pre-sale estimate of $6 million to $8 million. In all, Lauda qualified in pole position in all five championship races in which he drove the car on the way to the 1975 F1 title — Ferrari’s first since 1964. Watch Gooding’s video of the car on a modern-day track: