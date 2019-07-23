Brawn: Vietnam circuit designed to create great racing

Formula 1’s managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn says the circuit that will host the Vietnam Grand Prix will be the first fully designed to create great racing.

Hanoi will host the inaugural race in Vietnam next season, on a track that is part street circuit and part permanent venue. In designing the new circuit, Brawn says a lot of research and analysis has gone into working out how to produce a layout that will encourage wheel-to-wheel action, with fresh renderings released this week.

“We’re doing a lot of work on circuits,” Brawn said. “Vietnam will be the first that has been designed from the ground up to be a great racing circuit. We’ll see how we get on. Nothing’s ever 100 percent — we’ll probably make one or two mistakes — but I think it will go a long way toward [being] the sort of circuit we want. We will learn from Vietnam and do the next one.

“We don’t want all tracks to be the same. It would be incredibly boring if we had great racing circuits but all to exactly the same template. We want countries to have their identity; we want circuits to be unique. Vietnam will be half city and half race circuit, which I think is really exciting.”

Brawn’s comments come as F1 continues work on making significant changes to the sport in 2021, with the former Ferrari and Mercedes man saying the “overhaul” will continue to evolve.

“I think we’ll come out of this in a much better place, but I would stress this is not a one-stop shop. This is not a set of solutions being put in place and then we’ll walk away and see how it goes. We’re going to put ourselves in a better place and then we’re going to carry on tuning and developing to continue to give what we believe Formula 1 needs.

“It needs the whole team side of things to be much more viable. We need closer grids — which we believe will entertain fans a lot more. We need cars that can race earlier; and we need circuits [that deliver good racing].”