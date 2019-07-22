IndyCar teams prep for final round of in-season tests

NTT IndyCar Series teams are preparing to complete the final in-season tests of 2019.

On the immediate horizon, Gateway will welcome Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ Marcus Ericsson and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist in their Hondas for a rookie test on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The 2.0-mile Portland International Raceway road course is next, and will host all four Andretti Autosport Honda entries on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The site of the series’ penultimate round, which made a return to the IndyCar calendar in 2018, will also feature the IndyCar debut of promising Dutchman Rinus VeeKay in an Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy.

Currently second in the Indy Lights championship, VeeKay will get a sneak preview of the cars he’ll likely drive next season while sharing the track with Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Zach Veach, and Marco Andretti.

On the same date, Firestone will send its engineers and transporters to Texas Motor Speedway and work on oval tire options. Team Penske’s championship leader Josef Newgarden will represent Chevy, and, from the Honda camp, Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Graham Rahal will work the 1.5-mile high-bank superspeedway on behalf of the series’ official tire supplier.

With the season finale just days away, the final in-season open test will take place on Thursday, Sept. 19 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Almost every team expected to enter the race was able to turn a limited number of laps at the Monterey venue in February, barring A.J. Foyt Racing, which packed up early due to rain.