Concours of America offering seminars and more

The July 26-28 Concours of America — hosted at the Inn at St. John’s in Plymouth, Mich. — will mark its 41st year by honoring Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and the centennial year of Bentley Motors, and will offer a special Racing Through the Ages class featuring Ferrari Le Mans winners and Formula 1.

The action kicks off with Friday’s Motoring Tour presented by Hagerty, featuring a leisurely drive through Michigan’s scenic Wayne and Genesee counties, plus a stop at Kettering University — GM Mobility Test Track and a look at Kettering’s GM Historical Archives.

Saturday’s action includes a 9-10 a.m. “Why I Collect What I Collect” panel discussion presented by Hagerty with insights from Wayne Carini, Ken Lingenfelter and Ralph Marano on their personal approaches to building car collections.

Read the full version of this story and watch a video preview of the event at VintageMotorsport.com

.