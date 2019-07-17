The Week In IndyCar, July 17, with Sebastien Bourdais and Ryan Norman
Image by LePage/LAT
The Week In IndyCar, July 17, with Sebastien Bourdais and Ryan Norman
Marshall Pruett
2 hours ago
Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais
(photo above) and Andretti Autosport Indy Lights driver Ryan Norman visit The Week In IndyCar podcast ahead of this weekend’s race in Iowa. Coming off a Toronto event that saw Bourdais and Takuma Sato tussle and Norman post two solid runs, there’s plenty to discuss in a packed, fan-driven episode that closes with IndyCar reporter and show host Marshall Pruett answering listener questions submitted via social media.
Sebastien Bourdais (starts at 20m12s)
Ryan Norman (starts at 1h20m47s)
Marshall Pruett Q&A (starts at 1h40m26s)
Ryan Norman, Sebastien Bourdais, Indy Lights, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
