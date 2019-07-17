The Week In IndyCar, July 17, with Sebastien Bourdais and Ryan Norman

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image by LePage/LAT

Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais (photo above) and Andretti Autosport Indy Lights driver Ryan Norman visit The Week In IndyCar podcast ahead of this weekend’s race in Iowa. Coming off a Toronto event that saw Bourdais and Takuma Sato tussle and Norman post two solid runs, there’s plenty to discuss in a packed, fan-driven episode that closes with IndyCar reporter and show host Marshall Pruett answering listener questions submitted via social media.

  • Sebastien Bourdais (starts at 20m12s)
  • Ryan Norman (starts at 1h20m47s)
  • Marshall Pruett Q&A (starts at 1h40m26s)

