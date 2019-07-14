Robert Wickens returns to the track at Toronto

Robert Wickens returns at the wheel of the hand-controlled Acura NSX at the Honda Indy Toronto alongside fiancee Karli Woods.
The final margin of 0.1373s might suggest otherwise, but the Honda Indy Toronto was all about Simon Pagenaud. The Frenchman, who had (…)
Starting from the pole, BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Alex Sims led the way at the start of of Sunday’s New York ABB Formula E finale on the (…)
In a repeat of Saturday’s contest, Johan Schwartz and Toby Grahovec, the two championship protagonists in the TC class, battled for the top (…)
NBC Sports updates the inspiring story of Robert Wickens’ comeback ahead of his laps at the Honda Indy Toronto.
Oliver Askew claimed his fourth win of the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season today for Andretti Autosport on the streets of (…)
Lewis Hamilton says winning the British Grand Prix for a record sixth time, extending his championship lead with victory at his home race, (…)
Max Verstappen says Sebastian Vettel should have backed off in their battle in the British Grand Prix, after the pair collided and missed (…)
Kyle Kirkwood claimed a hard-earned third Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires victory – and his third in as many starts (…)
Leading the pack for the final race of the 2018/19 season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in New York City will be BMW i Andretti (…)
Just one day after claiming his first Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship pole and podium finish, Denmark’s Christian Rasmussen (…)
