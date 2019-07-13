Keane gets a heads-up first USF2000 win in Toronto

Darren Keane has been knocking on the door to Victory Lane all through the first half of this year’s Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship season. Finally, in today’s Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Toronto Presented by Allied Building Products, the 19-year-old from Boca Raton, Fla., beat down that door by passing Danish pole sitter Christian Rasmussen and holding off repeated attempts at a repass to shake the monkey off his back and secure a sixth PFC Award of the year for Cape Motorsports.

Rasmussen finished a strong second for the Jay Howard Driver Development team, with Mazda Road to Indy USF2000 $200K Scholarship Award winner Hunter McElrea rounding out the podium for Pabst Racing.

An exciting 20-lap race around the unforgiving Exhibition Place street circuit just a short distance from downtown Toronto was interrupted only briefly in the late stages when Lucas Oil Raceway winner Cameron Shields (Newman Wachs Racing) found the wall in Turn Eight. Prior to that, after securing his first pole position, Rasmussen seemed to be in command during the opening stages, although he was unable to shake a close-pursuing Keane.

Finally, on Lap 11, Keane glimpsed his opportunity under braking for Turn Three. Once into the lead, he set a new fastest lap of the race but Rasmussen remained close behind with McElrea also in the mix and looking for a way through.

McElrea and Rasmussen exchanged second place a couple of times in Turn Three, the second occasion coming only moments before the full-course caution made necessary by Shields’ incident.

The cleanup was effected efficiently by the AMR IndyCar Safety Team, leaving time for a one-lap dash to the finish. Keane kept calm, focused forward, and hit his marks perfectly on the final lap to ensure there was no opportunity for Rasmussen to make a move. And unlike in the second race of the season at St. Petersburg, where a mistake by Keane while attempting to hold off the Dane at the final corner ended disastrously for both, this time there was no such drama as Keane crossed the line just over one second clear of his rival.

McElrea was similarly close behind in third, earning his seventh podium in just eight races, despite grazing the wall a few laps from the end, while points leader Braden Eves finished a circumspect fourth for Cape Motorsports.

Zach Holden drove an impressive debut race for Legacy Autosport, rising from 13th on the grid to finish a strong fifth and taking home the Tilton Hard Charger Award.

Colin Kaminsky (Pabst Racing) fell from fifth on the grid to ninth on the opening lap before recovering well to sixth at the flag ahead of Mexico’s Manuel Sulaiman (DEForce Racing) and Englishman Matt Round-Garrido (BN Racing). Also in close contention at the finish were fellow rookies Jack William Miller (Miller Vinatieri Motorsports) and Christian Bogle (Jay Howard Driver Development) who both recorded their first top-10 finishes.

