Audi team retains di Grassi-Abt pairing for 2019-20

Ahead of this weekend’s double-header finale for the ABB Formula E Championship in Brooklyn, New York — where Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler’s Lucas di Grassi hopes to wrest the drivers’ crown from point leader Jean-Eric Vergne — the Audi works team has confirmed that Brazilian di Grassi and his German teammate Daniel Abt will remain with the team for the 2019/20 season.

Di Grassi and Abt (left to right, above) are the only team pairing to remain unchanged since the all-electric series began in 2014, and their efforts captured the teams’ championship for Audi last season. They have a chance to do so again this time around, but with a gap of 43 points between them and DS Techeetah, Audi will need an even bigger haul of luck than di Grassi will require to beat Vergne, who he trails by 32 points in the drivers’ standings.

“We still have big aims for New York, so tackling the last two races and subsequent pre-season preparations with this confirmation and positive thoughts is even sweeter,” said Abt, who still has a chance — albeit a slim one — of taking the drivers’ crown himself. In fact, no less than eight drivers are still in mathematical contention, although di Grassi appears to pose the only realistic threat to Vergne at this point.

“With eight title candidates before the final weekend, we’re currently seeing the most exciting Formula E season to date and expect the competition to become even fiercer with Mercedes’ and Porsche’s entries next season,” said head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass.

“By confirming our two drivers early on, we also want to send a clear message to our competitors: we will be optimally prepared and are happy to take on the challenge. Besides meticulous development and testing of the new car, this also includes our clear commitment to our two drivers.”