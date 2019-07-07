Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Volkswagen ID. R wins FOS shootout

Romain Dumas and the electric Volkswagen ID. claimed the prize of fastest shootout run at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with a time of 42.32 seconds. #gwspeed

