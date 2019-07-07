Volkswagen ID. R wins FOS shootout

Romain Dumas and the electric Volkswagen ID. claimed the prize of fastest shootout run at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with a time of 42.32 seconds. #gwspeed
Goodwood FOS live stream
Brad Keselowski wrecked out of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona before the end of the second stage and it had nothing to do with (…)
Emerson Fittipaldi is reunited at Goodwood Festival of Speed with the Lotus 72-Cosworth Ford that he drove to the 1972 F1 world (…)
IndyCar ace Takuma Sato takes a McLaren-Honda MP4/4 — driven by Ayrton Senna to the 1988 F1 world championship — up the Goodwood (…)
This week’s edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast features DailySportsCar.com’s Graham Goodwin and show host Marshall Pruett, all (…)
Mercedes F1 reserve driver Esteban Ocon returns to the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill in a 2017 Mercedes W08, this time prepared for (…)
Looking to make it two consecutive victories in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition, Harry Tincknell put the No. 55 (…)
After winning the pole position yesterday for the Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix presented by Acura at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Colin (…)
Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti throws this 1966 Lola-Ford T90 up the hill climb during the Goodwood Festival of Speed. (…)
Persistent rain with no letup in sight forced postponement of Saturday night’s scheduled Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup (…)
An underdog team allied to a powerhouse manufacturer emerged the victor in Saturday afternoon’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at (…)
