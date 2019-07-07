Takuma Sato takes Ayrton Senna's McLaren MP4/4 up Goodwood hill

IndyCar ace Takuma Sato takes a McLaren-Honda MP4/4 — driven by Ayrton Senna to the 1988 F1 world championship — up the Goodwood hillclimb at Festival of Speed. #gwflatout
This week’s edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast features DailySportsCar.com’s Graham Goodwin and show host Marshall Pruett, all (…)
Mercedes F1 reserve driver Esteban Ocon returns to the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill in a 2017 Mercedes W08, this time prepared for (…)
Looking to make it two consecutive victories in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition, Harry Tincknell put the No. 55 (…)
After winning the pole position yesterday for the Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix presented by Acura at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Colin (…)
Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti throws this 1966 Lola-Ford T90 up the hill climb during the Goodwood Festival of Speed. (…)
Persistent rain with no letup in sight forced postponement of Saturday night’s scheduled Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup (…)
An underdog team allied to a powerhouse manufacturer emerged the victor in Saturday afternoon’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge at (…)
McLaren’s F1 star Carlos Sainz Jr. tried on a 670hp Chevrolet V8-powered 1970 M8D Can-Am machine today at the Goodwood Festival of (…)
In the last five weeks, Clint Bowyer has gone from sitting safely inside the top 10 in points to the guy on the playoff grid bubble, and (…)
One of the highlights of the Goodwood Festival of Speed weekend and a tough speed challenge: Who will take top prize between the likes of (…)
