Takuma Sato takes Ayrton Senna's McLaren MP4/4 up Goodwood hill

IndyCar ace Takuma Sato takes a McLaren-Honda MP4/4 — driven by Ayrton Senna to the 1988 F1 world championship — up the Goodwood hillclimb at Festival of Speed. #gwflatout

