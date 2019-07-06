Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Rubens Barrichello reunited with Brawn BGP001 at FOS

Rubens Barrichello reunited with Brawn BGP001 at FOS

Videos

Rubens Barrichello reunited with Brawn BGP001 at FOS

By 32 minutes ago

By: |

Formula 1 veteran Rubens Barrichello was reunited with the Brawn BGP-001 on Saturday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. He took the Mercedes-engined F1 championship-winning car up the hill, the first time he’d driven it since 2009.

 

, , Formula 1, Videos

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home