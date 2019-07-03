Interview: Harrison Burton

The pressure is on Harrison Burton to win and make the Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoffs.

And he’s fine with that.

“I like being up against a wall like that,” Burton explains on The Racing Writers Podcast. “It’s going to teach me a lot about grit and having to dig deep and find a way to make it happened.”

With four races left in the regular season, Burton clings to the final playoff spot but knows that Ross Chastain, who has a win, is lurking. Should Chastain break into the top 20 in points, he would be playoff eligible and subsequently knock Burton off the grid.

Burton, a rookie for Kyle Busch Motorsports, discusses his season to date with the No. 18 Toyota team, how they can go from good to great, and whether he struggles with confidence. Also, hear Burton explain the different feel in vehicles and racing style going from Trucks to making his first two starts in the Xfinity Series.