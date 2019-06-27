2019 BFGoodrich Mint 400 to air this weekend

As if the heavily watched social media live stream of the 2019 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 powered by Monster Energy show wasn’t enough, event organizers are now set to drop an even more cinematic version of the “Great American Off-Road Race.”

Directed by race owners Matt and Joshua Martelli and produced by Mad Media and Lonnie Peralta, the new Mint 400 documentary airs this Saturday, June 29 on ABC’s World of X Games at 1:30 p.m. PST, 2:30pm EST.

Judging from the newly released promo trailer, the Martelli’s new project will showcase a wide variety of both two and four-wheel classes, as over 550 race teams took on the desert racing classic this past March. Of course, the battle for top honors will also be a major storyline, including the war for the overall victory between unlimited truck racers Justin Lofton, Andy McMillin, BJ Baldwin, Bryce Menzies, Rob MacCachren and more.

For RACER.com readers in Southern California, the Martellis will be celebrating their new film project at a premiere screening this Saturday, June 29th at noon at Doffo Winery in Temecula, Calif. The event is free and open to the public.