Baron placed on probation for remainder of USF2000 season

Legacy Autosport USF2000 driver Alex Baron has been placed on probation for the remainder of the season for improper conduct during last weekend’s round at Road America.

The Frenchman – a two-time race-winner at the USF2000 level – was cited after making contact with DEForce Racing’s Manuel Sulaiman at Turn 5 in the second race. In race one, he’d been involved in an incident with Cape Motorsports driver Darren Keane.

According to the series. Baron was found to be in breach of Rule 9.3.1 of the regulations, which states: Any Member attempting to or engaging in unsportsmanlike conduct, unsafe conduct, or conduct detrimental to racing; INDYCAR / Andersen Promotions, whether during an Event or on/off the Track, may be subject to any or all penalties.

The penalty notice also warns that Baron will face further sanctions including loss of points and/or exclusion from the results if he is determined to be at fault for any future incidents in which he is involved during the probation period.

Baron currently sits seventh in the points – one place behind Sulaiman – with a season-best result of second at Lucas Oil Raceway in May.