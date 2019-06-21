Larson edges teammate Busch in final Cup practice at Sonoma

Kyle Larson was fastest in the final 80-minute practice session for NASCAR Cup Series teams at Sonoma with a lap of 95.469 mph (95.026 seconds).

Larson has won the last two poles at Sonoma and has an average starting position of 2.8 at the road course. However, he is still looking for his first top-10 finish there.

Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing’s other team, was second fastest at 94.986 mph, with Stewart-Haas’ Aric Almirola third at 94.421 mph. Completing the top five were Almirola’s teammate Clint Bowyer at 94.273 mph and Matt DiBenedetto at 94.190 mph.

Filling out the top 10 were Parker Kligerman (in the No. 96 for Gaunt Brothers) at 94.155 mph; William Byron at 94.154 mph; Alex Bowman at 94.148 mph; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at 94.135 mph; and Ryan Blaney at 94.050 mph.

Two-time Sonoma winner Kyle Busch had an eventful practice session. off track repeatedly in Turn 4 and also spinning going up the hill between Turns 1 and 2. Fortunately, the car didn’t suffer any damage bounding through the grass and dirt before Busch got it straightened out.

He was 16th on the speed chart.

Darrell Wallace Jr., 29th fastest, also spun in his No. 43 Chevrolet, but did not hit anything.

Joey Logano was 13th fastest and ran the most laps in final practice (36). Of the 19 drivers who ran 10 consecutive laps, Clint Bowyer was fastest, followed by Bowman, Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Joey Logano.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 3:10 p.m. ET Saturday.

PRACTICE