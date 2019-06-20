Snider in for Sauter at Gateway

Myatt Snider will drive the No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford this weekend for the suspended Johnny Sauter.

Snider (pictured), the 2018 Rookie of the Year and a current contender in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, has been running a limited truck schedule with the organization this season. Saturday night’s CarShield 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will be Snider’s third start. He finished 21st in Daytona after a crash and sixth at Martinsville.

The 24-year-old, who is the son of NBC pit reporter Marty Snider has one previous start at WWTR, which came last year when Snider finished fourth.

“We had one of our best finishes of the year last season at Gateway, and I can’t wait to see what we can do again this year with the No. 13 Tenda team and ThorSport Racing,” said Snider. “I’m really thankful for (team owners) Duke and Rhonda Thorson to give me the chance to step back into the truck and compete this weekend. I’m pumped for the race, and to work with many of my guys from last year on the No. 13 Ford Performance team.”

NASCAR officials suspended Sauter for one week after he retaliated against Austin Hill under caution last weekend in Iowa. Sauter remains championship eligible.