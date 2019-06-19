Chastain Iowa DQ upheld on appeal

The disqualification issued to Niece Motorsports and driver Ross Chastain after Iowa was upheld on appeal.

Bryan Moss heard the team’s appeal Wednesday morning.

“Although our team disagrees with the decision, we have exhausted our options for recourse and must move on,” said team owner Al Niece. “Our sights will remain set on the obstacle in front of us – which is making the playoffs. I firmly believe that Ross and this Niece Motorsports team are capable of rising to the challenge, no matter what gets in our way.”

In a statement earlier this week Niece Motorsports said the No. 44 Chevrolet, which was found to be “extremely low” in post-race inspection, had sustained damage during Sunday’s M&M’s 200 where Chastain won both stages and the race. He has been stripped of the stage points, win, and playoff points.

With the penalty upheld, Chastain gets credit for last place at Iowa and five points. At 35th in the point standings, Chastain needs to erase a 69-point gap to break into the top 20 and win one of the remaining six races in the regular season to qualify for the playoffs.

The decision is considered final and Niece Motorsports does not have the ability to make a final appeal.

“It’s actually very simple — Sunday is in the past,” said Chastain. “I’m focused on getting to Gateway and putting this Niece Motorsports truck in victory lane for the third time this year.”