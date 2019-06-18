Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, June 18, with Graham Goodwin

The Week In Sports Cars, June 18, with Graham Goodwin

The Week In Sports Cars, June 18, with Graham Goodwin

It’s time for the post-Le Mans edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast with Graham Goodwin and show host Marshall Pruett who have plenty of topics to discuss, driven by listener Q&A, on disqualifications, dreadful television, weird LMP1 technical glitches, curious penalties and pit calls, confirmation of 2020’s Hypercar formula, and all manner of intrigue following a drama-filled 24 hours in France.

