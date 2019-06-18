The Week In Sports Cars, June 18, with Graham Goodwin

It’s time for the post-Le Mans edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast with Graham Goodwin and show host Marshall Pruett who have plenty of topics to discuss, driven by listener Q&A, on disqualifications, dreadful television, weird LMP1 technical glitches, curious penalties and pit calls, confirmation of 2020’s Hypercar formula, and all manner of intrigue following a drama-filled 24 hours in France.