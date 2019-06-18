Sauter gets one-race suspension post Iowa Truck 200

Johnny Sauter has been suspended for the next NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race after his actions at Iowa Speedway.

The 2016 series champion wrecked Austin Hill under caution Sunday afternoon in retaliation for Hill spinning him on Lap 139. Sauter was parked for the rest of the event and both drivers met with NASCAR officials after the race.

Despite the suspension, Sauter remains championship eligible. He won at Dover earlier this year and is eighth in the point standings.

Austin Hill was not penalized.

The Truck Series competes at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) this Saturday night.

Matt Crafton’s crew chief, Carl Joiner Jr., was also penalized by NASCAR on Tuesday. The No. 88 truck had one unsecure lug nut after the M&M’s 200, and Joiner was fined $2,500.

NASCAR also issued an indefinite suspension to Clifford M. Turner for violation of the substance abuse policy.