McLaren extends Piastri contract through 2026

McLaren has announced a contract extension for Oscar Piastri that will keep the Australian with the team until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Piastri has impressed in his rookie season, scoring 42 points so far including back-to-back top-five finishes at Silverstone and Budapest. That was followed by second place in the sprint at Spa-Francorchamps, as McLaren’s resurgence following mid-season upgrades continued. While Piastri was already on a multi-year contract, this extension ties him in for the next three seasons, with team principal Andrea Stella saying the 22-year-old has shown his worth.

“It’s fantastic to confirm that Oscar has signed a multi-year extension with the team,” Stella said. “Oscar is an asset to McLaren and constantly impresses with his performance, work ethic and attitude, so it was an easy decision for the team to make.

“He has already proved pivotal to the team, so it’s brilliant to have his vote of confidence as we push to win championships again in the future. I look forward to seeing him develop with us as we continue this journey together.”

The announcement means McLaren has the pairing of Piastri and Lando Norris under contract for the next two years at least — with Norris currently tied in until 2025 — and Zak Brown says Piastri’s potential is what makes him such an exciting prospect.

“I’m delighted to be continuing our partnership with Oscar through to the end of 2026,” Brown added. “He’s an incredible talent and an asset to the team so it’s fantastic to be committing to each other in the long term.

“Oscar is already proving what he can do out on track and has been instrumental in the turnaround we’ve had so far this season. He’s fitted into the team brilliantly and is really valued by the whole McLaren Racing family. I’m excited to see how he continues to grow both on and off track.”