IMS Museum begins 140-car basement move-out as transformation approaches

The IMS Museum began the second phase of its move-out this week with approximately 140 cars making their way out of the famed IMS Museum basement and onto transporters for off-site storage. The move is in preparation for the closure of the museum to the public on November 5th and subsequent renovation construction commencing shortly after.

Work on phase one, performed largely over the summer, was the packaging and storage of over 55,000 pieces of artifact. Jason Vansickle, Vice President of Curation and Education at the museum, has been heavily involved in the process since its inception. “Driver suits, helmets, paper archives, trophies… A little bit of everything had to be uniquely packed and stored,” noted Vansickle.

Next up was the basement and the diverse collection of race and road cars. “We re-measured all the cars to make sure everything was accounted for and had a plan of which cars are going to be in certain areas because we’d like to showcase the vehicles at various events and programs while we’re closed for the renovation,” Vansickle said.

While the museum closure means that most of the historic cars and memorabilia will be unseen, Vansickle pointed out that this does provide a unique opportunity the IMS Museum is rarely faced with. “This does allow for the ability to showcase some of the cars that are typically in our permanent display. We tend not to want holes in the floor when the museum is open, so they rarely leave. We’re working on various ways to showcase the cars while the museum is closed — whether it be Indianapolis or across the country. Stay tuned.”

See the full story with more photos from the move at VintageMotorsport.com.