IndyCar expansion, IMSA upgrade means a hiring spree at Chip Ganassi Racing

The new NTT IndyCar Series champions at Chip Ganassi Racing are heading into the offseason with a lot of new job positions to fill.

They aren’t alone in that endeavor in the paddock, but the sheer volume of job openings — 10 have been posted to start, and there are more to come —speaks to a team that’s growing with a addition of a fifth IndyCar entry for Kyffin Simpson and the need for more talent within its Cadillac Racing IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP program.

“The number is above 10, and they’re needed for a variety of cars because we also need some people for our IMSA sports car program,” CGR managing director Mike Hull told RACER. “So that’s comprised of people that that you would see at the racetrack, plus shop-based tech technicians and they would support both IndyCar and IMSA for that matter. We’re looking for people in the fabrication and machine shop, people in what we call sub-assembly that builds and rebuilds suspensions, transmissions, then in bodywork, paint and graphics, carbon fiber. We have a transportation department that needs more help, and other vocations going forward.”

The majority of the new staff will join its crew of veterans on the annual IndyCar and IMSA trails.

“Typically, most IndyCar teams will travel 12 to 15 people per entry,” Hull said. “I think that’s probably the same amount that most have. So if you just take that number and work backwards, it means we need 12 people for the new [Simpson] entry, And we’ve got two or three already on board, and we’re working on the rest. It’s coming along quite well.”

The Abel Motorsports Indy NXT team, which also made its IndyCar debut in May, is another outfit in search of new staff.