Ganassi adds fifth IndyCar for Indy NXT grad Simpson in 2024

Chip Ganassi Racing has chosen to elevate Kyffin Simpson to the NTT IndyCar Series in a fifth Honda-powered entry.

Driving for the back-to-back champions at HMD Motorsports since the middle of 2022, the 18-year-old from the Cayman Islands trained in the Indy NXT series where he placed second at Mid-Ohio and third on the Indianapolis road course on the way to finishing 10th in the 2023 championship. Under Ganassi’s direction, Simpson also races in the European Le Mans Series where he and his LMP2 teammates have won a race and hold second in the standings.

“It’s been incredible working with Chip Ganassi Racing as their development driver over the last couple years and I’ve been able to learn so much,” Simpson said. “I am very excited to be making the next step to IndyCar with this team. I had a great time at the test and I can’t wait to get back in the car.

“It’s been my dream to race in the NTT IndyCar Series and it’s an honor to make it happen now with one of the best teams in the series. I’m really looking forward to working more closely with the entire team and the drivers. I want to give all the glory to God, and I also want to thank Chip and Mike [Hull] for giving me this opportunity, Ridgeline Lubricants and The American Legion for their support, and of course my family.”

Simpson’s graduation to IndyCar comes one year earlier than expected, but the move to IndyCar — in 2024 or 2025 — has been in the works as part of a long-term plan the CGR team crafted for the talented teen.

“We welcome Kyffin as a teammate to our IndyCar program,” said CGR managing director Mike Hull. “He has been integrated into a Chip Ganassi Racing multi-year defined development program which now provides the opportunity at open-wheel’s highest level. He has already tested an IndyCar with more to follow as an Indy NXT graduate. In addition, he is already a proven winner in IMSA at the 12 Hours of Sebring in LMP2 and on an LMP2 global stage in the [Asian and European Le Mans Series].”

RACER understands the team will run all five cars from under the same expansive tent.