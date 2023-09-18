NASCAR to return to LA Coliseum for 2024 Clash

NASCAR will return to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in February 2024 for the Busch Light Clash and will bring the NASCAR Mexico Series along.

The third annual Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will run on February 4, again serving as the season’s opening event. Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. won the first two events.

A NASCAR Mexico Series race will precede the Busch Light Clash earlier in the day.

“This is a tremendous win for our fans and our sport,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president, Racing Development and Strategy. “Not only will the fans see the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series in action, they will also bear witness to the talent and skill that is found within the NASCAR Mexico Series. I can’t think of a better way to begin our 2024 season.”

The NASCAR Mexico Series began in 2004 and became NASCAR’s first internationally-sanctioned series in 2007. The series competes in nine major cities in Mexico and was where NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez began his stock car career. Others who have come through the series include Max Gutierrez and Andres Perez de Lara, the former making starts in the Craftsman Truck Series and the latter in the ARCA Menards Series.

A list of drivers competing in the NASCAR Mexico Series race will be announced at a later date.

“This is an incredible honor for the NASCAR Mexico Series and its drivers,” said Jimmy Morales, president and general manager of the NASCAR Mexico Series. “The competition in our series is always intense, but I know our drivers will want nothing more than to become the first Mexican driver to win inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This is going to be a race we will not soon forget.”