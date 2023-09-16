NHRA video: Gaige Herrera believes loss of point lead will ‘light a fire’ for Countdown

Gaige Herrera has been the class of the Pro Stock Motorcycle field this season, but his big point lead is gone as the field was reset for the NHRA Countdown. It’s of no mind to Herrera, who in the video interview below says he is ready for any and all challengers.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘Oh, I’m sure you’re disappointed to lose all those points’ and this and that, but I actually think it’s going to kind of light a fire under me and get me to push a little harder,” he says,

Herrera also talks about how he’s avoided getting too caught up in how unbelievable this season has been.

