Larson leads Bristol practice with some playoff drivers mired deep

Three NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers led the way in practice Friday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson was the fastest overall at 126.353mph (15.186s). Chris Buescher was second fastest at 125.724mph and Bubba Wallace was third at 125.142mph.

Ty Gibbs ran fourth at 124.873mph, Christopher Bell fifth at 124.865mph and Corey LaJoie sixth at 124.841mph.

Chase Elliott was seventh fastest at 124.792mph followed by teammates William Byron (eighth, 124.678mph) and Alex Bowman (ninth, 124.630mph). Tyler Reddick was 10th fastest at 124.614mph.

The rest of the playoff drivers didn’t fare as well, with Ross Chastain in 11th at 124.573mph and Denny Hamlin 12th at 124.476mph. Joey Logano was 15th fastest at 124.331mph.

Kyle Busch only made it up to 17th fastest at 124.299mph, Kevin Harvick 19th at 124.098mph and Ryan Blaney 20th (124.042 mph). Martin Truex Jr. was only 24th fastest at 123.586mph and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25th at 123.340mph.

Brad Keselowski and Michael McDowell rounded out the playoff drivers’ practice runs in 28th and 30th respectively.

Gibbs, Buescher, Byron, Bell, and Wallace were the fastest in the best 10 consecutive lap category.

There were no incidents to report.