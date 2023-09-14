NBC Sports claims best IndyCar season audience in 12 years

NBC Sports has tallied its year-to-year television and streaming metrics for the NTT IndyCar Series, and says the audience that watched across all of its platforms was the largest since the 2011 season. Measured against its numbers from 2022, it secured a two-percent gain in Total Audience Delivery (TAD).

“Headlined by Alex Palou’s second career series championship and Josef Newgarden’s Indy 500 victory, [NBC] averaged a TAD of 1.32 million viewers across NBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms,” NBC Sports noted in announcing the numbers. “This ranks as the most-watched season for the IndyCar Series since 2011 (1.39 million viewers, NBCSN/ABC) and the best in NBC Sports history, up 2% vs. last year’s then-record viewership (1.30 million viewers, NBC/USA Network/NBC Sports Digital). TAD is based on data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

“Half of the season’s 16 races on television delivered a TAD of more than 1 million viewers, tying last year for the highest mark since 2008. NBC’s 13 races posted a TAD of 1.47 million viewers, up 4% vs. last year’s coverage on NBC (1.42 million, 14 races).”

Two other metrics of interest were also reported by NBC.

“Overall viewership was led by the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, which delivered a TAD of 4.93 million viewers across NBC and Peacock. The race also had a 13 share (percentage of homes watching television at the time of the race), its best in 15 years (2008; 13 share),” NBC Sports’ release noted.

“Led by comprehensive streaming coverage on Peacock, including the platform’s exclusive presentation of the Honda Indy Toronto on July 16, the 2023 season ranked as the most-streamed IndyCar season on record with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 58,000 viewers, up 15% vs. 2022.”