Jr III to end IMSA program, support United Autosports for 2024

Jr III Racing will step away from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at the conclusion of the 2023 season. The decision comes in the wake of the announcement that United Autosports will move its North American base into Jr III’s North Carolina headquarters and bring on Jr III team principal Billy Glavin to lead the team’s North American efforts.

Currently racing in LMP3 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, Jr III will phase out its IMSA programs at the end of the season but maintain its efforts in the historic racing and vehicle restoration spaces.

“We have been very fortunate to develop the client base that we have, both on the vintage racing side as well as our pro racing efforts in IMSA with the WeatherTech program and in VP Fuels Challenge,” Glavin said. “With the team taking on this new project in partnership with United Autosport, we are going to pause the Jr III IMSA program for the 2024 season but will continue to prepare and support our vintage efforts. We are also working through some very cool restoration projects as we work to expand in this area for Jr III Racing.”

Several members of Jr III Racing’s IMSA efforts will continue working in the IMSA paddock in support of United Autosports’ LMP2 program that’s on the horizon.

“This is a different path for the team and I think everyone is excited about what is in front of us. But first we are focused on these last two IMSA weekends as we are in the VPRC championship lead and in the hunt with our WeatherTech campaign so hopefully we can continue that with some good results here in Indy and then at Road Atlanta to close things out,” Glavin said.