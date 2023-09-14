United Autosports relocates U.S. base to Mooresville

United Autosports has found its new stateside home with a new 18,000 square foot workshop in Charlotte, N.C., as the Anglo-American, multi-championship winning team prepares to take on a the challenge of a full-time effort in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship LMP2.

The new workshop, located on the aptly named Thunder Road in the motorsport hub of Mooresville, is currently home to Billy Glavin’s Jr III Racing. Glavin has been named the general manager for United Autosports USA and will oversee all the operations at the workshop and the U.S. team of mechanics, logistics and administration personnel.

“This is a really important step for United Autosports,” said Zak Brown, team chairman and co- founder. “With this Mooresville workshop, we are building the foundations of a strong IMSA operation, making our ambitions clear for 2024 and beyond. I look forward to seeing the United team in action in our new stateside home.”

The new U.S. headquarters is located 700 miles north of the previous base in Florida, taking United Autosports to the heart of Charlotte’s motorsport hub, with neighbors including Penske and Hendrick. The space is complete with state-of-the-art equipment and three 53-foot race transporters, so the IMSA team can launch into action almost immediately.

“Having a permanent motorsport facility in the USA is an important step towards achieving our IMSA ambitions,” says Richard Dean, United Autosports CEO and co-founder. “Charlotte is also the perfect location for our team and for our activities in North America.”

The United Autosports IMSA squad will operate on a transatlantic schedule between the UK and U.S., using the facilities, equipment and expertise across both bases to fuel the 2024 charge. To bolster this international effort, there will also be a core group of full-time United Autosports staff in the USA, headed up by Glavin.

“When I first started Jr III Racing in 2017, United Autosports was a company I aspired to emulate with their success in professional racing as well as their commitment to vintage race cars, so to be joining with them and expanding their presence in America is a tremendous honor,” says Glavin. “My team and I are looking forward to stepping up from LMP3 machines into LMP2 machines. I anticipate the LMP2 field to be very competitive next year, so to enter into the season with such a strong team as United Autosports will be a really exciting experience.”

To date, United Autosports has named two drivers for the 2024 IMSA campaign — current LMP2 points leader Ben Keating and Alex Quinn.