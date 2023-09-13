van Gisbergen to make full-time NASCAR switch with Trackhouse in 2024

Shane van Gisbergen will transition to NASCAR full-time in 2024 by running a combination of the three national series in a development deal with Trackhouse Racing.

Van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercar champion and two-time Bathurst 1000 winner, was released from his contract in Australia with Triple Eight Racing Engineering after expressing interest in running stock cars on a more permanent basis. In addition to his NASCAR plans – specific details of which were not laid – van Gisbergen will also run in late model and other events.

“This announcement means so many things to me,” van Gisbergen said. “I’m proud of what I have achieved here in Australia, but I’m excited by this new chapter in my career and the opportunities that it brings. I’m so thankful to everyone who has played a role in my career so far, especially Triple Eight Race Engineering, and looking forward to finishing our year with a few more highlights!

“It’s time for a new challenge, and this adventure into NASCAR will be the biggest challenge of my career and one I’m really looking forward to. I want to thank Justin Marks and everyone at Trackhouse Racing who have taken a chance on me and given me this opportunity. I’m excited to get to America and getting the season started.”

Van Gisbergen made his NASCAR debut in July on the streets of Chicago, driving a third Trackhouse Racing entry under its PROJECT91 enterprise. He won on his debut, and then finished 10th last month in his second start on the Indianapolis road course.

Indianapolis was a double-duty weekend for van Gisbergen. Before the Cup Series race, he made his first oval start in NASCAR, finishing inside the top 20 with Niece Motorsports at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

“This is going to be a tremendous challenge for Shane but he is a tremendous driver as we have all seen,” Marks said. “Next year will be about getting him acclimated to oval track racing, superspeedways, 1.5-mile tracks and everything he has never experienced in his career. It’s obviously going to be a learning process, but we think Shane will perform quite well.”