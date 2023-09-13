McLaren unveils 'stealth mode' livery for Singapore, Japan

McLaren will run a special ‘stealth mode’ livery in the Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix with its regular color scheme reversed to become mainly black with papaya details.

The revised design has been devised in partnership with team sponsor OKX, and is also described as part of the team’s ongoing 60th birthday celebrations that has brought multiple livery changes so far this season.

“Our partnership with OKX goes from strength to strength, and it’s fantastic to celebrate it with this incredible livery,” team principal Zak Brown said. “Stealth Mode flips our race car’s colors, bringing something exciting and different to these two great races in Singapore and Japan.

“We hope fans will love it as much as we do and get a chance to enjoy the fan zone to connect with our team. OKX are a dedicated supporter of McLaren’s journey, and in turn we’re proud to bring our partnership to life on track through the global platform of Formula 1.”

OKX chief marketing officer Haider Rafique says the livery is reflective of the partnership with McLaren, as the team goes in search of a third podium in six races this weekend.

“Success on the track, and in the Web3 world, is only possible through teamwork, creativity and innovation,” Rafique said. “Stealth Mode is inspired by these common principles. It’s also a way for us to celebrate the return of F1 to the Asia Pacific region, which is the epicentre of Web3 in many ways. As Stealth Mode hits the track this weekend we wish the best of luck to Lando and Oscar in what we hope will be a strong performing MCL60.”