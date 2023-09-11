Racing on TV, September 14-17

Steven Tee/Motorsport Images

Racing on TV, September 14-17

TV

Racing on TV, September 14-17

By September 11, 2023 10:38 AM

By |

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, September 14

Bristol practice/
qualifying		 4:00-5:30pm

Bristol 6:00-8:00pm

Bristol 8:00-9:00pm
pre-race
9:00-11:00pm
race

Friday, September 15

Singapore
practice 1		 5:25-6:30am

Singapore
practice 1		 5:25-6:30am

Singapore
practice 2		 8:55-
10:00am

Singapore
practice 2		 8:55-
10:00am

Bristol practice/
qualifying		 2:30-4:00pm

Bristol
practice/
qualifying		 4:30-6:30pm

Bristol 7:00-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-10:30pm
race

Maple Grove
qualifying 1
(SDD)		 10:30pm-
12:00am

Saturday, September 16

Singapore
practice 3		 5:25-6:30am

Singapore
practice 3		 5:25-6:30am

Singapore
qualifying		 8:55-10:00am

Singapore
qualifying		 8:55-10:00am

Indianapolis
race 1		 11:45am-
12:40pm

Indianapolis
qualifying		 12:55-2:10pm

Indianapolis
race 1		 2:25-3:10pm

Indianapolis 4:30-8:30pm

Bristol 7:00-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-11:30pm
race

Joliet 7:30pm

Sardinia 1
finals		 11:00pm-
1:00am
(SDD)

Sunday, September 17

Singapore GP 6:30-7:55am
pre-race
7:55-
10:00am
race

Singapore GP 6:30-7:55am
pre-race
7:55-
10:00am
race

Indianapolis
race 2		 9:35-10:20am

Indianapolis
race 2		 10:35-
11:30am

Maple Grove
qualifying 2
(D)		 12:30-
2:00pm

Indianapolis
race		 1:00-4:00pm

Maple Grove
finals		 2:00-4:00pm
4:30-6:30pm

Road
America		 8:00-9:00pm
(D)

Sardinia 2
finals		 11:00pm-
1:00am
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • SpeedSport1.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
  • All NTT IndyCar Series stream live on Peacock Premium.

, , , TV

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home