Dixon takes grid penalty at Laguna

Scott Dixon will take a six-place grid penalty for today’s NTT IndyCar Series season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for an unapproved engine change.

Dixon, who qualified the No.9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda fifth yesterday, becomes the fourth driver to take on a new engine in exchange for a hit to his grid position, joining Augustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Chevrolet), Santino Ferrucci (A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet) and Juri Vips (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda).

As with the others, Dixon’s penalty is in line with Rule 16.2.3.2, which states:

“A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

“According to Rule 16.6.1.2, the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, which is the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey Sunday, Sept. 10 in Monterey, California.”