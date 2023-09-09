Zilisch on TA2 pole at Watkins Glen after weather cancels qualifying

Trans Am presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series qualifying at Watkins Glen International has been canceled due to heavy rain and fog. Competitors will line up by practice times from Saturday morning’s session. Connor Zilisch in the No. 7 Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro will lead the field to green next to front-row starter Brent Crews in the No. 70 Franklin Road/Mobil 1/Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang.

The race will be contested Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on MAVTV and can be streamed live here.

The re-broadcast of the Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series race will air on MAVTV on Thursday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

