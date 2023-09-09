Rahal Letterman Lanigan's secrets to the perfect wrap change

No NTT IndyCar Series team does more livery changes between races than Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and with yet another new wrap to apply to Graham Rahal’s No. 15 Honda, team manager Ricardo Nault explains how the process works as seen in the Monterey paddock.
RACER’s IndyCar Trackside Report at the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is presented by Radical Motorsport. As one of the world’s most prolific sports car manufacturers, Radical Motorsport sets out to create a race-bred thrill-a-minute driving experience on the racetrack. The Blue Marble Radical Cup North America is the continent’s premier Radical championship offering exhilarating multi-class Le Mans style racing for a fraction of the price. Click to learn more.
Comments