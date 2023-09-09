Laguna grid penalty for Vips

IndyCar has announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda entry, driven by rookie Juri Vips, for an unapproved engine change following Friday practice at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The team was in violation of Rule 16.2.3.2: “A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.”

The penalty for the RLL entry is the second of the weekend thus far, following Friday’s announcement of a similar penalty for the Juncos Hollinger No. 78 Chevrolet driven by Augustin Canapino.