IndyCar qualifying recap with Harvey, Vincent and Ward

IndyCar driver Jack Harvey joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to break down qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca before polesitter Felix Rosenqvist’s race strategist Billy Vincent and Arrow McLaren team boss Gavin Ward share insights on their run to P1 with the Swede.
