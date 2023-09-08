Toyota turns tables on Ferrari in second Fuji WEC practice

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s GR010 HYBRIDs ended up 1-2 atop the timing screens in Free Practice 2 for the FIA WEC runners at Fuji Speedway this afternoon, with Sebastien Buemi setting the fastest time early in the session in the No. 8.

The Swiss’ fastest lap, set in significantly better conditions than the first session earlier in the day, was a 1m29.523s. It was almost six-tenths faster than the sister car, which ended up with a 1m30.120s.

Third in the times was the No. 38 Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963, which finished with a 1:30.584, Antonio Felix da Costa reeling off the car’s best tour of the circuit.

After finishing 1-2 in Practice 1, which was held on a wet track after rain throughout the morning, Ferrari AF Corse’s 499Ps were fourth and sixth. The quicker of the two was the No. 51, which set a best time just over a second off the No. 8 Toyota. The No. 5 Porsche Penske 963 split the two 499Ps and slotted in fifth.

LMP2 was tight at the top, with the top five all setting times in the 1m33s. Louis Deletraz in the No. 41 Team WRT ORECA ended up setting the benchmark time, a 1m33.131s, bettering Pietro Fittipaldi’s best lap in the No. 28 JOTA example which eventually was good enough for second. The No. 23 United Autosports ORECA rounded out the top three.

In GTE Am, AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GTE Evos finished 1-2-3, with the No. 54 leading the way with a 1m38.239s from Davide Rigon. The No. 21 finished the day second, with the No. 83 Richard Mille-backed car third.

The quickest Porsche was the No. 83 from Dempsey Proton Racing, which was fourth fastest. The No. 777 Vantage AMR from D’Station was the quickest of the Aston Martins in sixth. The title-winning Corvette Racing C8.R ended up 10th.

UP NEXT: Track action continues Saturday with Free Practice 3 at 10:20am local time.

