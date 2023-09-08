Preview: Ferrari Challenge at Road America

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli heads to Road America for its final stop in North America with 60 drivers set to compete on the historic 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit. As the final North American round, all focus is on the various championships across the four categories of competition before the cars are packed up to head to Mugello where the Finali Mondiali and seventh and final round of the 2023 season will be held.

Trofeo Pirelli: Matt Kurzejewski (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) holds a comfortable lead in the Trofeo Pirelli category with a 30-point advantage going into the weekend. With a maximum of 34 points available per weekend, Kurzejewski’s target will be to exceed that number come Sunday evening. Both Roberto Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) and Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) are in mathematical contention, though some degree of misfortune for Kurzejewski will be required to bring them back into serious contention, a tall order considering Kurzejewski’s five wins on the season to date.

In the AM category Justin Rothberg (Ferrari of Palm Beach) faces similar math, holding a 22 point lead currently over Tony Davis (Continental Autosport), the only driver still in reach of Rothberg. Rothberg’s run of eight consecutive podiums, stretching back to the weekend in Austin in April, signals he will be a tough opponent to match.

Coppa Shell: Cameron Root (Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo) is in the midst of the most competitive class in North America in 2023, currently sitting on an eight-point lead over both Ferrari Challenge rookie David Voronin (Foreign Cars Italia) and series veteran Sureel Choksi (Ferrari of Denver). The three have traded race wins and podiums throughout the season but recent momentum has seemed to favor Choksi and Voronin who have combined stood on the top step three times in the past two weekends while Root has not managed that since the opening round in Miami. Grey Fauvre (Ferrari of San Francisco) has also emerged recently as a bit of a spoiler, taking three wins from the four races he has competed in, and he is set to compete at Road America.

In Coppa Shell AM, meanwhile, Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) currently enjoys a 17-point advantage over Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) who is just one further point ahead of Bruce Cleveland (Ferrari of Silicon Valley) on 76 and 75 points respectively. After back-to-back wins in Miami, Clark returned to the top step in Montreal, but Cleveland is the one with perhaps the strongest momentum, earned through his back to back wins at the previous round at Sonoma.

Schedule: Ferrari Challenge qualifying will kick off on Saturday at 1:10pm (all times local) followed by Saturday’s racing action beginning at 4:35pm. Sunday’s activities will begin at 10:10am followed by racing in the afternoon, with the first green flag of the weekend at 1:25pm. All Ferrari Challenge sessions will be streamed live on live.ferrari.com.