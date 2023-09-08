Marks powers to third TA pole in a row and fifth of 2023 at the Glen

Justin Marks in the No. 99 Trackhouse/Jockey Chevrolet Camaro earned his fifth Motul Pole Award of the the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli season with a time of 1m44.333s around Watkins Glen International on Friday. Marks kicked off the season with back-to-back poles at Sebring International Raceway and NOLA Motorsports Park, and this weekend is his third pole in a row after topping the speed charts at both Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Road America.

Boris Said in the No. 79 ECC/Anchor Bolt & Screw Dodge Challenger will start second in his 100th-career Trans Am Series race. Two-time champion and current points leader Chris Dyson in the No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang will start third.

“We’ve been fighting electrical gremlins all weekend, so qualifying was the first time we were able to make a lap of any kind,” said Marks. “These guys worked hard to replace the starter switch, the wiring harness, and to find a bunch of ways around a problem that was robbing power from the car. They worked really hard today. I just really didn’t get any laps, so I had to kind of go out there and remember my brake points and everything from last year. The car was pretty good, so we were able to get it on pole.”

The TA/XGT/SGT/GT race will be contested on Saturday, September 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on MAVTV and streamed live here. The TV broadcast replay of the race will air on MAVTV on Thursday, September 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

RESULTS