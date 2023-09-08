Inside the SCCA: Day 4 at the Solo Nationals

Episode 121 of Inside the SCCA Presented by Mazda Motorsports is our 4th and final episode from the 50th SCCA Solo Nationals in Lincoln, NE. We talked with a young man who is 25 years old and racing at his 13th Solo Nationals — we also caught up with a guy who just missed the podium with car that probably shouldn’t have been there in the first place… Then we wrap up the show talking with a two-time national champion about Solo Nats shenanigans.
