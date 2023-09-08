Inside the SCCA: Day 3 at the Solo Nationals

Episode 120 of Inside the SCCA Presented by Mazda Motorsports is our third episode from the 50th SCCA Solo Nationals in Lincoln, Nebraska. We talked with an 82-year old driver who is an absolute firecracker, a newly minted first-time national champion shared her story… and I’ll introduce you to a friend I made at a stoplight in Oklahoma.
