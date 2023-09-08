IndyCar closing in on 2024 schedule

The NTT IndyCar Series’ desire to release its 2024 schedule prior to the end of the current season won’t come to fruition, but the calendar is nearly finished and is expected to be unveiled before the end of the month. Like 2023, the upcoming schedule will contain 17 points-paying races.

Among the anticipated highlights, a return to the legendary Milwaukee Mile, a shift of the World Wide Technology Raceway event from day to night, the move of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca from its end-of-season slot to late June, the deletion of the second Indianapolis road course race, the previously announced transition of Nashville from its August date to host the season finale, and a post-season non-points trip to race in Argentina await formal confirmation from the series.

A key item to finalize is an extension for the Honda Indy Toronto street race, which is expected to be ratified in an upcoming city council meeting. Once that process is complete, the schedule will be released.

“It’s likely to be another two weeks,” Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles told RACER. “It’s really about getting one thing signed, which requires a vote of a public body, which is 99.5% going to happen. And we’re thinking about making sure as we release the schedule, we have a simultaneous media event at the site of an event we’re adding to the schedule and so we have to put that together with dignitaries and VIPs. So that those are really the two things to get through first.”

IndyCar’s return to Latin America is also making great progress.

“We’re working on making that happen for the fourth quarter of 2024,” Miles added. “They have just been through a national election, so a little more work needs to be done to make sure that all the arrangements will be in place. So I wouldn’t say it’s done, but it continues to be an objective and I think we have agreement on basic terms. So now there’s details to work through to be able to actually do it.”