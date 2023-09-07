Marcus Armstrong on his new, full-season deal with Ganassi

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong joins RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss his new multi-year deal to stay in the NTT IndyCar Series. We close with his CGR driver coach Dario Franchitti, who will teach Armstrong the art of oval racing.
