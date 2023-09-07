Inside the SCCA: Day 2 at the Solo Nationals

Inside the SCCA: Day 2 at the Solo Nationals

Episode 119 of Inside the SCCA Presented by Mazda Motorsports is our second episode from the 50th SCCA Solo Nationals in Lincoln, Nebraska. We talked with a driver who won a national championship last year and decided to change classes this year. Another driver sat in the chair next to me after winning her fourth national title just a few minutes earlier. Then I talked with a young man who’s driving his dream car at solo nationals. We also caught up with some of the things happening around the club with SCCA’s Chris Robbins.

